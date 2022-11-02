 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for Tuesday stabbing south of Havelock, police say

48th and Logan streets stabbing

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched to a duplex near 48th and Logan streets at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a reported fight in progress, finding a 43-year-old man with stab wounds. Lincoln Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong said. 

 Andrew Wegley

Hours after a 43-year-old man was stabbed outside a northeast Lincoln duplex Tuesday morning, police arrested a Lincoln man who they say is responsible.

Kenneth Johnson, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to jail booking records.

Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth Johnson

Johnson had fled on foot from the duplex, near 48th and Logan streets, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the area, three blocks south of Havelock Avenue, on a report of a fight in progress, Lincoln Police Sgt. Justin Armstrong said at the scene Tuesday.

First responders found the 43-year-old man with stab wounds a 36-year-old woman with minor injuries related to the fight, Armstrong said. The woman was not stabbed. Police recovered a knife near the duplex.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries that Armstrong did not describe as life-threatening. The woman was treated at the scene.

Johnson, who witnesses said fled the crime scene in a blood-stained sweatshirt, was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at his home near 63rd Street and Aylesworth Avenue, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said on Wednesday.

What led up to the fight and subsequent stabbing remains unclear, Vollmer said. The three knew each other, he said, but it’s unclear what they were feuding over.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

