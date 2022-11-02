Lincoln man arrested for Tuesday stabbing south of Havelock, police say

First responders found the 43-year-old man with stab wounds a 36-year-old woman with minor injuries related to the fight, Armstrong said. The woman was not stabbed. Police recovered a knife near the duplex.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries that Armstrong did not describe as life-threatening. The woman was treated at the scene.
Johnson, who witnesses said fled the crime scene in a blood-stained sweatshirt, was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at his home near 63rd Street and Aylesworth Avenue, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said on Wednesday.
What led up to the fight and subsequent stabbing remains unclear, Vollmer said. The three knew each other, he said, but it’s unclear what they were feuding over.
