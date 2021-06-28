Lincoln man arrested for trying to steal race car, trailer and more, police say

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after trying to steal a trailer and a race car from a driveway near 70th and Gladstone streets, according to police.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Cody Ryan was hooking up the trailer to his white pickup around 7:30 p.m. on Friday when the trailer's owner came home. Ryan drove away before attaching the trailer.

Spilker said the homeowner saw Ryan's truck again on Saturday and reported his license plate to police, connecting Ryan to the attempted theft.

Police identified Ryan as responsible for a pair of previous attempted thefts, Spilker said, and arrested him Saturday at his home. He had tried to steal a boat and trailer on Wednesday and a motorcycle on Thursday, Spilker said.

Ryan did not get away with any of the vehicles, worth a total of about $28,000, Spilker said. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony theft and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

