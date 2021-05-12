Lincoln man arrested for terroristic threats in connection to alleged carjacking

A 52-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested in connection with an alleged carjacking downtown last month.

Scottie Hodtwalker was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats for the incident at about 12:45 a.m. April 20.

Police said that's when a 28-year-old man waved down Lincoln police saying that someone had just rear-ended him at 17th and O streets, then stole his car when he got out to exchange insurance information.

He said the SUV had cut him off, and, when he passed it, the driver turned his headlights on high and followed him until rear-ending him at a red light at 17th and O.

When he got out to exchange insurance information with the driver, the driver got out and said something like "you were trying to f--- with me" and brandished a knife.

As he ran east on O Street to get away, he saw his car driving away.

It was found abandoned a short time later at the U-Stop at 2101 K St.

Police say video surveillance there led them to Hodtwalker, who they arrested Friday.

