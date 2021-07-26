Lincoln man arrested for string of shootings after lab results come back, police say

A Lincoln man who police say shot a 9 mm pistol in three different incidents on Jan. 7 has been arrested for the shootings after lab tests linked his handgun to shell casings found at each scene, according to police.

Investigators arrested Dontaiven E. Drappeaux on Friday night — more than six months after a string of shootings in January led police to test a firearm in his possession. Officer Erin Spilker said LPD had been waiting on lab results before making the arrest.

At around 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers responded to a call of bullets being fired into a home near 17th and South streets, where 9 mm shell casings were recovered, Spilker said.

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to a house near 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue, where bullets of the same caliber and brand were shot into the home, Spilker said.

Officers responded to a third shooting, just before midnight, near 27th and O streets. At that scene, Spilker said investigators found damage caused by gunshots at an apartment building and 9 mm shell casings that matched the brand of the first two shootings.

LPD officers later pulled over a silver Nissan Versa near 27th and Q streets, where a 20-year-old woman was found to have a suspended license. The vehicle was towed, Spilker said.