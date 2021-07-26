 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for string of shootings after lab results come back, police say
Lincoln man arrested for string of shootings after lab results come back, police say

A Lincoln man who police say shot a 9 mm pistol in three different incidents on Jan. 7 has been arrested for the shootings after lab tests linked his handgun to shell casings found at each scene, according to police. 

Investigators arrested Dontaiven E. Drappeaux on Friday night — more than six months after a string of shootings in January led police to test a firearm in his possession. Officer Erin Spilker said LPD had been waiting on lab results before making the arrest.

Drappeaux

Drappeaux

At around 10 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers responded to a call of bullets being fired into a home near 17th and South streets, where 9 mm shell casings were recovered, Spilker said.

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to a house near 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue, where bullets of the same caliber and brand were shot into the home, Spilker said. 

Officers responded to a third shooting, just before midnight, near 27th and O streets. At that scene, Spilker said investigators found damage caused by gunshots at an apartment building and 9 mm shell casings that matched the brand of the first two shootings.

LPD officers later pulled over a silver Nissan Versa near 27th and Q streets, where a 20-year-old woman was found to have a suspended license. The vehicle was towed, Spilker said.

During an inventory search of the Nissan, investigators found a 9 mm pistol underneath the front passenger seat, where Drappeaux, 22, had been seated, according to police.

Drappeaux was arrested in January and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer. He pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges and was out on bond. 

Drappeaux was arrested at his Lincoln home Friday on suspicion of three counts of discharging a firearm near a building and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

