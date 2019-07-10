A 25-year-old Lincoln man allegedly cut his older brother’s neck during an argument that began Tuesday night when the older brother’s 1-month-old baby’s crying woke the younger man.
Police found Nawaf Khalaf, 208 W. Dawes Ave., walking in a grassy area near First and Benton streets and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony, said Officer Angela Sands.
The 31-year-old brother told police Khalaf lives with he and his wife and became upset when he and his wife’s 1-month-old baby was crying shortly after 10 p.m. and woke him up.
Khalaf became aggressive toward his wife and the brothers got into a shoving match, Sands said. The older brother said he thought Khalaf had hit him in the neck then noticed blood and saw a pair of scissors in his brother’s hand.
The older brother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.