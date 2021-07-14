Lincoln man arrested for shooting that left two hospitalized near Holmes Park, police say

Lincoln Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting in southeast Lincoln last week that left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Officer Erin Spilker said Joseph Thompson, 23, was arrested early Wednesday after a series of documented disturbances and disputes with the two gunshot victims culminated in the shootings July 8 at a house northeast of Holmes Lake.

Spilker said the two people -- a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- had been friends with Thompson until the group had an ambiguous falling-out. Witnesses told police Thompson was in the backyard of the Lincoln home just prior to the shooting.

Officers found Thompson this week at a hotel near 56th and Superior streets. Responding to a trespassing call, where Thompson was trying to force his way into a hotel room formerly occupied by a now-jailed friend, officers took Thompson into custody.

Thompson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm.