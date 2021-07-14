Lincoln man arrested for shooting that left two hospitalized near Holmes Park, police say

Lincoln Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting in southeast Lincoln last week that left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Officer Erin Spilker said Joseph Thompson, 23, was arrested early Wednesday after a series of documented disturbances and disputes with the two gunshot victims culminated in the shootings July 8 at a house northeast of Holmes Lake.
Spilker said the two people -- a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- had been friends with Thompson until the group had an ambiguous falling-out. Witnesses told police Thompson was in the backyard of the Lincoln home just prior to the shooting.
Officers found Thompson this week at a hotel near 56th and Superior streets. Responding to a trespassing call, where Thompson was trying to force his way into a hotel room formerly occupied by a now-jailed friend, officers took Thompson into custody.
Thompson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
His arrest comes less than a week after the drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of South 66th Place, where responding officers found shell casings, multiple bullet holes in a sliding glass door on the west side of the house and a trail of blood leading out of the home.
The house was empty, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said last week, but the two victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds soon after.
The woman had two gunshot wounds to both of her thighs, Bonkiewicz said. The man had been shot in his left arm. Bonkiewicz said the pair drove themselves to the hospital together. Their injuries are non life-threatening.
