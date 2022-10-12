Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of sleeping man, police allege

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged for performing oral sex on a sleeping 24-year-old man after a night out with friends in September, police alleged in court records.

Chaz Bagola and his accuser had been drinking with a group of friends at a downtown Lincoln bar Sept. 3 before the group went back to the 24-year-old man's girlfriend's house, where the accuser fell asleep on a couch, he told police.

Chaz Bagola

Bagola

In the early morning hours of Sept. 4, the man woke up to find his pants removed and Bagola performing nonconsensual oral sex, Lincoln Police Sgt. Brian Agnew said in the affidavit for Bagola's arrest.

When the man woke up, Bagola fled and locked himself in the bathroom as his accuser left the house, and later, drove to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam, Agnew said in the affidavit.

In an interview with investigators, Bagola denied assaulting the man.

But a swab of the accuser's underwear indicated Bagola's DNA was present on the garment, Agnew said.

Bagola was arrested Monday and later charged with first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person.

He is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $250,000 percentage bond. He must pay $25,000 to be released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

