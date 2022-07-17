 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Xavier Wheeler

Mugshot of Xavier Wheeler.

A Lincoln man was arrested Saturday night for the sexual assault of a female victim under the age of 16.

Lincoln Police was called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

During the investigation, officers determined Wheeler had made sexual contact with the minor. Armstrong said she was unable to consent.

Police also discovered Wheeler was at the residence to sell marijuana to the minor.

Wheeler was subsequently booked in Lancaster County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to a minor and one count of sexual assault of a child in the 1st degree.

Wheeler remains in custody.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

