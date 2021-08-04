 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old, police say
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse after he was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to court filings.

Brandt C. Mullen, 26, was arrested on Aug. 2 after having sex with the girl from July 20 to July 25 in his house near 23rd and G streets, according to an arrest affidavit.

A 14-year-old friend of the girl reported to police on July 25 that the two girls and a friend met Mullen while riding a city bus, and he invited them back to his home near a Lincoln school to smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Upon arriving at the home, only the 15-year-old entered with Mullen, according to the affidavit written by Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton. 

Norton wrote that the victim later told her 14-year-old friend that she had been having sex with Mullen since first meeting him. 

Officers went to Mullen's house on July 25, where he said he knew the 15-year-old but had never had sex with her, according to the affidavit. Norton wrote that Mullen initially said the 15-year-old wasn't in his house, but officers detained him and entered the home, where they found the girl. Mullen was later released.

In interviews, the 15-year-old told police she and Mullen had sex and that he threatened to hurt her if she told anyone, Norton wrote. Mullen was arrested on Monday. 

He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $500,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $50,000 to be released. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

