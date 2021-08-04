Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse after he was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to court filings.

Brandt C. Mullen, 26, was arrested on Aug. 2 after having sex with the girl from July 20 to July 25 in his house near 23rd and G streets, according to an arrest affidavit.

A 14-year-old friend of the girl reported to police on July 25 that the two girls and a friend met Mullen while riding a city bus, and he invited them back to his home near a Lincoln school to smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Upon arriving at the home, only the 15-year-old entered with Mullen, according to the affidavit written by Lincoln Police Investigator Robert Norton.

Norton wrote that the victim later told her 14-year-old friend that she had been having sex with Mullen since first meeting him.

Officers went to Mullen's house on July 25, where he said he knew the 15-year-old but had never had sex with her, according to the affidavit. Norton wrote that Mullen initially said the 15-year-old wasn't in his house, but officers detained him and entered the home, where they found the girl. Mullen was later released.