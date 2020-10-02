 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested for possessing child pornography
The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Lincoln man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Scott Dreager, 55, was arrested after investigators with the Technical Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a West Lincoln home, according to a Patrol spokesman. The investigation was initiated by a cyber-tip made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dreager was taken into custody Friday morning and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

