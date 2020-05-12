Lincoln man arrested for meth after trying to fight people at gas station, police say

×
Police say they arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man early Monday after he drunkenly caused a disturbance at a gas station on West O Street and they found methamphetamine on him.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Pump & Pantry, 345 W. O St.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an employee told police a man later identified as Jeremiah Coleman was trying to fight other shoppers. Police found him screaming at cars in the parking lot.
Bonkiewicz said Coleman appeared to be intoxicated and took a fighting stance when they tried to arrest him, saying "I never go willingly in handcuffs." Officers pointed a Taser at him but didn't use it.
After he was in handcuffs, he began thrashing around and kicking at the cruiser windows. At the jail, it took five correctional officers and two police officers to get Coleman under control, Bonkiewicz said.
He was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, trespassing and possession of methamphetamine for a pipe with residue found in his bag.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, DAMON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/25/1996 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 17:22:06 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: LINDTEIGEN, MYRON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1975 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 13:46:41 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: CHANDLER, BRENT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1978 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 13:42:24 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) STRANGULATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: DIETRICH, DALTON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/27/2000 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 11:09:43 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/26/1985 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 02:28:59 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: LOOKINGHORSE, LUCY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1986 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 05:23:21 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: MADRID, STEVEN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1984 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 04:46:01 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: MOORE, KADEEM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/20/1993 Booking Time: 05/10/2020 / 00:07:05 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: DARNELL, EVAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/11/1992 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 23:58:18 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/24/1983 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 21:11:12 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: FENSTER, TROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/03/1966 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 17:29:55 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DUI-4TH >.15 OR W/REFUSAL CHEM TEST (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: HUBBARD, MARIAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/02/1997 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 07:32:50 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-12-2020
Last, First Name: SWANGER, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/05/1984 Booking Time: 05/09/2020 / 01:47:31 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
