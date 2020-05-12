Lincoln man arrested for meth after trying to fight people at gas station, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man early Monday after he drunkenly caused a disturbance at a gas station on West O Street and they found methamphetamine on him.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Pump & Pantry, 345 W. O St.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an employee told police a man later identified as Jeremiah Coleman was trying to fight other shoppers. Police found him screaming at cars in the parking lot.

Bonkiewicz said Coleman appeared to be intoxicated and took a fighting stance when they tried to arrest him, saying "I never go willingly in handcuffs." Officers pointed a Taser at him but didn't use it.

After he was in handcuffs, he began thrashing around and kicking at the cruiser windows. At the jail, it took five correctional officers and two police officers to get Coleman under control, Bonkiewicz said.

He was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, trespassing and possession of methamphetamine for a pipe with residue found in his bag.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.