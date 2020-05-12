You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man arrested for meth after trying to fight people at gas station, police say
Lincoln man arrested for meth after trying to fight people at gas station, police say

Police say they arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man early Monday after he drunkenly caused a disturbance at a gas station on West O Street and they found methamphetamine on him.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the Pump & Pantry, 345 W. O St.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an employee told police a man later identified as Jeremiah Coleman was trying to fight other shoppers. Police found him screaming at cars in the parking lot.

Bonkiewicz said Coleman appeared to be intoxicated and took a fighting stance when they tried to arrest him, saying "I never go willingly in handcuffs." Officers pointed a Taser at him but didn't use it. 

After he was in handcuffs, he began thrashing around and kicking at the cruiser windows. At the jail, it took five correctional officers and two police officers to get Coleman under control, Bonkiewicz said.

He was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace, trespassing and possession of methamphetamine for a pipe with residue found in his bag.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

