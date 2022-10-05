Lincoln man arrested for manslaughter in fatal Labor Day crash, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln man who police allege was speeding and had smoked marijuana before he crashed his car into a traffic signal on Labor Day, killing a passenger, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, according to authorities.

Dylan Will was driving somewhere between 50 and 70 mph when he began to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5, witnesses told investigators. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Will had smoked a marijuana joint before driving his Ford sedan that day, police alleged in the crash report filed in the incident. His blood later tested positive for the drug, according to the report.

The crash killed Yuesef Alwaeli, a 25-year-old Lincoln man who went by the name Jayson Lind. He was a rear-seat passenger in the Ford and was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus, where he later died.

Three other passengers — all in their 20s — were taken to CHI St. Elizabeth with minor injuries, according to the report. Will wasn't injured.

In fact, the 22-year-old fled the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said at a Wednesday media briefing where he announced Will's arrest.

Kocian said Will returned to the crash scene 30 minutes after the collision and initially told authorities he hadn't been driving the 2000 Ford Taurus, owned by one of the surviving passengers. But witnesses identified him as the operator, Kocian said.

Police on Tuesday arrested Will on suspicion of manslaughter and failing to render aid after a serious injury crash. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.