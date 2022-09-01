Lincoln man arrested for homicide near city's homeless shelter; police investigating second body

Police arrested a 55-year-old man Wednesday evening on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons charge, hours after authorities allege he killed a 61-year-old man in a field near the city's homeless shelter.

William T. Wright was arrested blocks from the alleged crime scene on suspicion of the murder charge and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of Ronald George, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Thursday.

At a news conference announcing Wright's arrest Thursday morning, Ewins said the police department is also investigating the "suspicious death" of another man, who was found dead near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets as officers investigated George's killing.

"Obviously, two deaths is tragic," Ewins told reporters Thursday. "This is not something that I think Lincoln is used to, and I understand that. No matter what, it's not easy to take. But we don't believe that there (are) any public safety concerns right now."

While Ewins largely declined to provide a timeline of events — details she said she will release at a Friday news conference — the investigation into Wright began at around 2 a.m. Wednesday after police and medics responded to the field near Third and P streets, between the People's City Mission and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, on a report of an unresponsive man.

George, who had stab wounds to his neck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ewins said Thursday that police believe he had been deceased for hours before their arrival. Officers recovered a knife at the scene, she said.

It's unclear what relationship may have existed between George and Wright, Ewins said. And it's unclear what events may have led up to the 61-year-old's killing, she said.

"It's something that we're diligently trying to find out," the police chief said.

The investigation into Wright on Wednesday led officers to northwest Lincoln, where they found a second body, though Ewins said Thursday that police believe the man found dead near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets died before George.

The police chief did not say where, exactly, investigators found the second body, but an investigators department bus was parked outside the nearby Motel 6 hours after the morning news conference.

Ewins said authorities have not ruled the northwest Lincoln death a homicide. She said it's unclear what may have caused the man's death.

"That's why it's categorized as suspicious," she said. "We don't know yet. And we're still trying to figure that out with all the evidence we're collecting, processing the scene and things like that."

Officers arrested Wright at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the People's City Mission, a block away from where police found George dead 15 hours prior.

When describing how investigators developed Wright as a suspect in the homicide and how they found him at the shelter Wednesday night, the police chief credited both her officers and members of the public who came forward.

"It was ongoing work by our investigators," she said. "Interviews with witnesses, people that were in the area during the incident, that's what led us to him."