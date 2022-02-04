Lincoln man arrested for DUI, causing serious bodily injury for alleged role in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Lincoln man is in jail more than a month after he was involved in collision that hospitalized two people on Christmas Eve.
At the time of the crash, Anthony Earnest told investigators he didn't know what led his 2021 Chevrolet Camaro to cross the center line on 27th Street and crash into a Honda Pilot, driven by Jimmy Griggs, a Kansas man, according to the Nebraska crash report filed in the incident.
On Thursday, Earnest was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.
Earnest had been driving south on 27th Street at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 24 when he neared the road's intersection with Vine Street, where Griggs was in the northbound turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Vine, according to the crash report.
Griggs and witnesses told investigators that Earnest crossed the road's raised median and collided with the stationary Honda. The Kansas man and a passenger in the Honda were both taken to a local hospital.
People are also reading…
Two other passengers in the Honda weren't hospitalized, according to the crash report.
Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
Lincoln police want the public's help solving these cases
48th to 56th
All Around the City
Annnnd … Cut!
Beats & Bose from Best Buy
BKE LNK
Brace Yourself
Catalytic Converter Diverter
Chev-illac
Cutting Off the Cats
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dodge Avenger
Doughnuts
Forged
Gas Guzzler
Gas-N-Go
Graffiti guys
Headphone Haul-Out
Hy-Vee Heist
iTake iPhone
Missing - Metachomp and Magnabuzz
Orange Shoes
Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink, Pink
Retail Run
Three-Wheeler
Unauthorized Charges
Unauthorized Use
U-Need-To-Stop-Sir
Union Bank, You Can Trust
Weld Done
Workout Woes
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
Reporting to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is the only way to remain anonymous and/or be eligible for up to $1,000 in rewards. T…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley