Lincoln man arrested for DUI, causing serious bodily injury for alleged role in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Lincoln man is in jail more than a month after he was involved in collision that hospitalized two people on Christmas Eve.

At the time of the crash, Anthony Earnest told investigators he didn't know what led his 2021 Chevrolet Camaro to cross the center line on 27th Street and crash into a Honda Pilot, driven by Jimmy Griggs, a Kansas man, according to the Nebraska crash report filed in the incident.

On Thursday, Earnest was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.

Earnest had been driving south on 27th Street at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 24 when he neared the road's intersection with Vine Street, where Griggs was in the northbound turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Vine, according to the crash report.

Griggs and witnesses told investigators that Earnest crossed the road's raised median and collided with the stationary Honda. The Kansas man and a passenger in the Honda were both taken to a local hospital.

Two other passengers in the Honda weren't hospitalized, according to the crash report.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.

