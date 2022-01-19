 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested for DUI after driving on bare rim, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested for DUI after driving on bare rim, police say

  • 0

Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr

A Lincoln man is in jail after he drunkenly drove away from officers on an exposed rim late Tuesday night, according to police. 

Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers first encountered the 35-year-old near Ninth and South streets at around 11 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported seeing a car missing a tire near Ninth and Van Dorn. 

Vigil said police initiated a traffic stop, but the man kept driving for another four blocks. 

Ultimately, the 35-year-old stopped his vehicle near 13th and Hudson streets, where Vigil said officers found two open bottles of liquor in his vehicle.

Vigil said the man resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody, but he was eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possessing an open alcohol container, violating a traffic signal and resisting arrest. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Lincoln teen accused of hit-and-run that left 70-year-old hospitalized, police say
Grandma Nancy didn't know the Christmas presents she wrapped were stolen, but she's grateful to have them back
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-headed calf born in India

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News