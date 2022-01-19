Lincoln man arrested for DUI after driving on bare rim, police say

A Lincoln man is in jail after he drunkenly drove away from officers on an exposed rim late Tuesday night, according to police.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said officers first encountered the 35-year-old near Ninth and South streets at around 11 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported seeing a car missing a tire near Ninth and Van Dorn.

Vigil said police initiated a traffic stop, but the man kept driving for another four blocks.

Ultimately, the 35-year-old stopped his vehicle near 13th and Hudson streets, where Vigil said officers found two open bottles of liquor in his vehicle.

Vigil said the man resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody, but he was eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possessing an open alcohol container, violating a traffic signal and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.