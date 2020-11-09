Lincoln man arrested for downtown shooting in July, police say

Police say they've made an arrest in a downtown Lincoln shooting that happened just after bars closed in July.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrested Dmarqueyon Whittington, 25, after finding him in a traffic stop Friday night near 48th and Randolph streets.

He went to jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said at about 2:40 a.m. on July 11, police were called to gunshots being fired outside a restaurant at 14th and O streets. Video showed that a fight broke out between two groups in the restaurant, leaving a window broken and tables and chairs thrown around.

The groups ultimately exchanged gunfire in the street, she said.

Spilker said police believe Whittington was one of the shooters. They're still working to determine the second, she said.

Spilker said there were no reported injuries, though a man was believed to have gone through the window.

