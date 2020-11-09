 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested for downtown shooting in July, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested for downtown shooting in July, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they've made an arrest in a downtown Lincoln shooting that happened just after bars closed in July. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrested Dmarqueyon Whittington, 25, after finding him in a traffic stop Friday night near 48th and Randolph streets.

He went to jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle and use of a firearm to commit a felony. 

Dmarqueyon Whittington

Dmarqueyon Whittington

Spilker said at about 2:40 a.m. on July 11, police were called to gunshots being fired outside a restaurant at 14th and O streets. Video showed that a fight broke out between two groups in the restaurant, leaving a window broken and tables and chairs thrown around.

The groups ultimately exchanged gunfire in the street, she said. 

Police arrest Lincoln man in connection to Thursday stabbing

Spilker said police believe Whittington was one of the shooters. They're still working to determine the second, she said.

Spilker said there were no reported injuries, though a man was believed to have gone through the window.

State Patrol investigating 'suspicious' inmate death at Lincoln prison

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
1
0
2
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News