Lincoln man arrested for child sex assault, police say

  • Updated
Nearly three months after a woman told Lincoln Police her daughter had been sexually assaulted, the 68-year-old Lincoln man accused of committing the crime is in jail. 

Police arrested James Butler Jr. on Friday, more than a month after a Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for his arrest and nearly three months after he was accused of sexually assaulting a grade school-aged girl, investigators said in court records.

James Butler Jr.

Butler

Butler's arrest stems from an April 28 report, when the girl's mother told police her daughter had described the sexual assault after spending time at the 68-year-old man's house, Investigator Lynette Russell said in the affidavit for Butler's arrest.

In June, prosecutors charged Butler with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

