A 36-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Wednesday morning after security called in a disturbance on the steps of the Capitol building.

Sgt. Angela Sands said police found Cody Daluca, who appeared to be under the influence, dragging a desk up the Capitol stairs. She said he told them he had just gotten married and was taking his presents to a safe location.

Police found religious items in his pockets, which led them across the street to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 14th and K streets.

Sands said police found the church in disarray and discovered that the desk had belonged to the church. Ceramic and floral decorations had been thrown around the room; chairs had been knocked over; a wooden podium had been pushed across the floor damaging electrical wiring and an air vent had been ripped out of the floor.

Police arrested Daluca on suspicion of burglary.

