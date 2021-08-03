Lincoln man arrested for assaulting teen with electric drill, police say

A 20-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of coming after an 18-year-old with an electric drill in a fight just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of E Street.

Elijiah Phillips went to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Officer Erin Spilker said police found an 18-year-old bleeding from his face who said he'd been assaulted by Phillips, who was still inside.

Based on statements, police believe it all started with an argument that turned physical between the 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, who charged at him. Spilker said they believe that's when Phillips jumped in with the drill, hitting the 18-year-old several times in the face and head with it.

The victim went outside and started hitting Phillips' Honda Pilot with a shovel, causing minor damage.

Spilker said he went to the hospital for his injuries and was ticketed for vandalism, and they referred the 14-year-old to juvenile court for third-degree assault.

Police arrested Phillips.

