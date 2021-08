Lincoln man arrested for assaulting staff member at UNL College of Law

A Lincoln man was arrested for assaulting a University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff member at the College of Law on Thursday.

Hope Npimnee, 28, was cited for trespassing just after 7 a.m. Thursday after he was asked to leave the parking lot outside of McCollum Hall on UNL's East Campus.

Npimnee, who is not a student at UNL, later returned to the Law College and confronted staff inside the building shortly before 3 p.m., UNL Police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and two counts of disturbing the peace and booked in the Lancaster County jail, but later bonded out.

Npimnee, who has not been formally charged, was also cited for trespassing during a protest at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on Tuesday night, according to UNL police records.

Hundreds of students gathered Tuesday night to protest the fraternity, located at 1425 R St., following a reported sexual assault that took place on Monday. The protests continued Wednesday and Thursday.

Police stood between the student protesters and the fraternity, as several people leapt over a small stone wall onto the property.