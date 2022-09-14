Lincoln man arrested for arson after returning to Raymond fire scene, sheriff alleges

A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson Tuesday night after authorities say he returned to the scene of a house fire in Raymond, where a neighbor recognized his vehicle and called police.

The neighbor told Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies that Nicholas Vanackeren, 24, was standing on West Raymond Road and staring at the burned house near Northwest 40th Street when the resident began to photograph Vanackeren, prompting a confrontation.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the Vanackeren then threatened the resident, who called authorities to the area, where the vacant house was set on fire Aug. 17.

"He is the one who saw (Vanackeren's) vehicle a month ago, parked outside the house about 30 minutes before the fire was reported," Wagner said of the resident.

Responding deputies interviewed Vanackeren before citing him on suspicion of second-degree arson and third-degree assault for his confrontation with the resident, Wagner said.

Vanackeren was taken to the Lancaster County jail.