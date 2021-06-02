Lincoln man arrested for allegedly threatening neighbors with knife over barking dogs

Police say a Lincoln man, annoyed by noisy dogs near his apartment, threatened to kill the pair of 23-year-olds who owned the pets with a knife.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Calvin Smith, 36, yelled at his neighbors before flashing a knife around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Trenridge Gardens apartments north of Gateway Mall.

Spilker said the dispute arose after one neighbor, a 23-year-old woman, left to do laundry and encountered Smith, who was yelling at the woman and her boyfriend from his apartment.

Spilker said the boyfriend asked Smith what he was yelling about when Smith's attention turned toward the couple's pets. Spilker said Smith pulled a knife on the man and threatened him before putting the knife away and grabbing him by the neck.

Spilker said after the man escaped Smith's grasp, Smith showed the knife again and threatened to kill both the man and his girlfriend as the couple moved away.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.