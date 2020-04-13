Lincoln man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man

×
Lincoln police arrested a 56-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of stabbing another man in the arm.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers were sent to CHI Health St. Elizabeth about 6:45 Sunday night to interview a man with a 3- to 4-inch laceration on his left arm.
The 64-year-old man told police he was at his residence in the 400 block of North 25th Street Sunday with several other people when one of them, Bryn Rusco, became angry and started knocking over objects.
When the man asked the Rusco to leave, he became angry and started punching the victim, who attempted to defend himself with a pipe.
Rusco then allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the man on the arm.
He fled the residence, but police later found him about 9:15 Sunday night in the 4100 block of West O Street, and they also located the knife allegedly used in the assault.
Rusco was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
