 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested for allegedly shooting into vehicle near Walmart last month
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man arrested for allegedly shooting into vehicle near Walmart last month

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a Lincoln man Wednesday after an investigation into a vehicle shooting late last month.

On the evening of Sept. 28, a car with three occupants -- a mother and her two teenage sons -- drove to the Lincoln Police Department substation on North 27th Street to report the shooting.

The woman told officers they had been followed by two vehicles as they left the North 27th Street Walmart. An occupant in one of the vehicles yelled and fired a gun into her car as one of her sons ducked down in the back seat.

David Atem

David Atem

Police located an unoccupied Ford Explorer that matched the vehicle description stalled on the 27th Street bridge over the railroad tracks near Fair Street.

Interviews with the car’s owner and video surveillance of the area of the shooting led them to David Atem, 20, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday.

Atem was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two felonies, discharge of a weapon near a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police arrest man in connection with two recent Lincoln shootings
Woman leaving Walmart shot at while driving on 27th Street
19-year-old Lincoln man charged with manslaughter for July 4 shooting of friend

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News