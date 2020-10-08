Lincoln man arrested for allegedly shooting into vehicle near Walmart last month

Police arrested a Lincoln man Wednesday after an investigation into a vehicle shooting late last month.

On the evening of Sept. 28, a car with three occupants -- a mother and her two teenage sons -- drove to the Lincoln Police Department substation on North 27th Street to report the shooting.

The woman told officers they had been followed by two vehicles as they left the North 27th Street Walmart. An occupant in one of the vehicles yelled and fired a gun into her car as one of her sons ducked down in the back seat.

Police located an unoccupied Ford Explorer that matched the vehicle description stalled on the 27th Street bridge over the railroad tracks near Fair Street.

Interviews with the car’s owner and video surveillance of the area of the shooting led them to David Atem, 20, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday.

Atem was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two felonies, discharge of a weapon near a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

