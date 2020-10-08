Lincoln man arrested for allegedly shooting into vehicle near Walmart last month

Man arrested in vehicle shooting
Police arrested a Lincoln man Wednesday after an investigation into a vehicle shooting late last month.
On the evening of Sept. 28, a car with three occupants — a mother and her two teenage sons — drove to the Lincoln Police Department substation on North 27th Street to report the shooting.
The woman told officers they had been followed by two vehicles as they left the North 27th Street Walmart. An occupant in one of the vehicles yelled and fired a gun into her car as one of her sons ducked down in the back seat.
Police located an unoccupied Ford Explorer that matched the vehicle description stalled on the 27th Street bridge over the railroad tracks near Fair Street.
Interviews with the car’s owner and video surveillance of the area of the shooting led them to David Atem, 20, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday.
Atem was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two felonies, discharge of a weapon near a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Eagle standoff suspect arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force have arrested the suspect involved in an incident in Eagle earlier this week.
On Monday evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that Richard Carr, 65, from Eagle was threatening a family member with a gun. Officers arrived at Carr’s residence on U.S. 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the home for several hours, but officers were only able to locate Carr’s cellphone and a handgun.
A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued Tuesday morning, and the State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task force arrested Carr at his residence Thursday morning without further incident. Carr was taken to the Cass County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
35-year-old inmate dies
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is investigating the death of an inmate that died Wednesday, according to a news release.
Hector Medina-Liborio, 35, died shortly after 7 p.m. at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. Medina-Liborio was being treated for a medical condition, but it is not known whether that was the cause of his death.
Medina-Liborio was serving a 35- to 50-year sentence for kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County.
WellCare of Nebraska rebrands
WellCare of Nebraska is rebranding as Healthy Blue to reflect a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.
WellCare, the leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program, is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield to collaboratively provide Medicaid benefits across the state, according to a news release.
The name change will officially go into effect Jan. 1. The health plan’s approximately 83,000 members will be notified through the mail of the change and will receive new member ID cards by Jan 1.
When the name change takes effect, the current member website will redirect members to a new Healthy Blue website, and members will need to use new customer service phone numbers.
The name change will not affect members’ health care coverage or providers.
HopeSpoke offers virus assistance
HopeSpoke is offering emergency financial assistance through a CARES ACT Response and Recovery Grant to people affected by COVID-19.
To qualify, applicants must be a Nebraska resident, U.S. citizen, have moderate to low income (up to $87,000 for a family of four), and have experienced one or more of the following: Loss or reduction of employment because of COVID-19; inadequate unemployment compensation; and/or inadequate coverage for medical care due to contracting COVID-19.
HopeSpoke is able to provide grocery vouchers to Russ’s Market and Super Saver locations and gas vouchers to U-Stop locations. They can also help pay past due bills for rent, mortgage, utilities, health care or other bills with proper documentation. Funds available are $100 to $1,000 per qualifying individual or household.
For more information about applying, contact HopeSpoke at 402-475-7666 or by email at info@hopespoke.org.
