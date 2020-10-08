Lincoln man arrested for allegedly shooting into vehicle near Walmart last month

WellCare of Nebraska rebrands

WellCare of Nebraska is rebranding as Healthy Blue to reflect a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

WellCare, the leading managed care provider of health benefits for Nebraska’s Heritage Health Medicaid program, is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield to collaboratively provide Medicaid benefits across the state, according to a news release.

The name change will officially go into effect Jan. 1. The health plan’s approximately 83,000 members will be notified through the mail of the change and will receive new member ID cards by Jan 1.

When the name change takes effect, the current member website will redirect members to a new Healthy Blue website, and members will need to use new customer service phone numbers.

The name change will not affect members’ health care coverage or providers.

HopeSpoke offers virus assistance

HopeSpoke is offering emergency financial assistance through a CARES ACT Response and Recovery Grant to people affected by COVID-19.