Nearly two weeks after police found two cars riddled with bullet holes near the Railyard in the early morning hours of April 2, investigators have arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man for his alleged role in the incident, according to police.

Police found Louis Benson sitting in one of the vehicles damaged by gunfire at 2 a.m. that morning, when officers were called to the 600 block of Canopy Street for a report of gunshots, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Investigators recovered more than 70 spent shell casings at the scene — some of which were later matched to a Glock handgun found in the car with Benson, who has a previous felony conviction barring him from possessing a firearm, Vollmer said.

Police arrested the 34-year-old Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

Vollmer said Benson could face additional charges for allegedly firing the gun that morning. And, he said, police are seeking additional suspects in the shootout.

