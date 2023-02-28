A 36-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Monday following a 3 1/2-hour standoff with police at his southeast Lincoln home.

Lincoln Police responded to a call at Steven Shiffermiller's home near 36th and Van Dorn streets at about 1:45 p.m.

Lincoln Police Capt. Jason Stille said they were called to the home to investigate a report of terroristic threats. Stille said Shiffermiller threatened to harm others, including police, during the call.

Police said Shiffermiller left the house when police arrived, then went back inside and barricaded himself. The department's SWAT team assisted during the standoff, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue and LPD's bomb squad were on the scene.

Because Shiffermiller's home was close to Lincoln Southeast High School, the school entered its "secure" protocol for about 30 minutes, which keeps everyone in the building while entrances are locked and monitored. Stille said classes continued uninterrupted.

At about 4:15 p.m., Stille said Shiffermiller came out and was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and an outstanding warrant.

Lincoln Police were called to the same residence on Jan. 7, 2021, and arrested Shiffermiller after an hourslong standoff.

