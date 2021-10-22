 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested following pursuit on Interstate-80
Lincoln man arrested following pursuit on Interstate-80

Nebraska State Patrol troopers, with the assistance of sheriff's offices in York and Seward counties, arrested a Lincoln man Friday morning after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

Shortly after 8 a.m., law enforcement was notified of a theft at Bomgaars in Central City. The report of that incident matched the description of a Honda Accord that was reported stolen in Lincoln earlier in the week.

The Honda was also reported involved in a fuel theft from a gas station in Hordville, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

At about 8:40 a.m. Friday, a York County sheriff's deputy located the Honda between Stromsburg and Benedict, and the vehicle fled south on U.S. 81.

After it headed east on I-80, troopers took over the pursuit at speeds in excess of 120 mph.

Eventually, the driver lost control, struck a bridge railing and the Honda came to a stop in the median with law enforcement close behind.

The driver was identified as David Galvan, 38, of Lincoln. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing arrest, willful reckless driving, attempted assault of a law enforcement officer, driving under suspension and violating parole.

Additional charges are pending in multiple counties, according to the news release. Galvan was lodged in Merrick County Jail.

