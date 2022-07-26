 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested fleeing scene of Monday shooting, police say

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after police say he fled the scene of a northeast Lincoln shooting with an AR-style rifle in tow. 

Officers stopped LaGarian Gamble as he fled the area of the shooting, near 56th Street and Seward Avenue, in a white Chevy Tahoe around 6 p.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said. 

LaGarian Gamble

Gamble

Police had initially responded to the area on reports of a fight between parties that culminated in gunshots, Parker said. Officers found shell casings in the area but did not locate any gunshot victims or damaged property, Parker said.

A witness told police that a white Tahoe was among the cars that sped away from the scene, and a short time later, officers saw Gamble fleeing at a high rate of speed near 56th and Holdrege streets, about 1½ miles south of where the shooting was reported. 

Inside the Chevy, officers found the rifle and a 50-round magazine attachment for a Glock 9 mm handgun, Parker said. He declined to say if either the rifle or magazine matched casings left behind at the scene. 

Police arrested Gamble, previously a convicted felon, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

