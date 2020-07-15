Lincoln man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators on Wednesday continued probing what led to an argument at 14th and D streets that turned deadly and ended in a 37-year-old man's death Monday night, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Roy E. Wyrick, 27, of Lincoln, was booked into jail Tuesday and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of Jeremy Lane.

Officers found Lane unresponsive, not breathing and bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, the chief said. Officers began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him.

But Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m. Monday.

After interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood and reviewing private security camera video, investigators believe the two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight before Wyrick stabbed Lane, the chief said.

The fight broke out between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street, and Wyrick ran before police arrived, according to police.

Officers are still trying to figure out what the argument was over, and the chief encouraged anyone with information to call investigators at 402-441-6000.