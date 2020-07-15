Lincoln man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

Investigators on Wednesday continued probing what led to an argument at 14th and D streets that turned deadly and ended in a 37-year-old man's death Monday night, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
Roy E. Wyrick, 27, of Lincoln, was booked into jail Tuesday and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of Jeremy Lane.
Officers found Lane unresponsive, not breathing and bleeding from a single stab wound to the chest just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, the chief said. Officers began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him.
But Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m. Monday.
After interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood and reviewing private security camera video, investigators believe the two men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight before Wyrick stabbed Lane, the chief said.
The fight broke out between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street, and Wyrick ran before police arrived, according to police.
Officers are still trying to figure out what the argument was over, and the chief encouraged anyone with information to call investigators at 402-441-6000.
Wyrick was arrested without incident and expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Officers have not recovered the murder weapon, the chief said.
Early evidence did not suggest drugs or alcohol factored into the killing, the chief said, while noting Lane's toxicology report is pending.
In a post on Facebook, Lane's sister, April Blevins, said "Jeremy was a troubled soul, but had the biggest heart and loved his son dearly!"
Lane was from Nebraska City, but had recently stayed at the People's City Mission, according to police.
His killing Monday was the second unrelated homicide of the day in Lincoln, something not seen here since April 10, 1976, when Thomas Smith and Donald Edelman were killed, according to retired Police Chief Tom Casady.
It is the sixth homicide in Lincoln this year.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
