Lincoln man arrested at the end of early morning chase where he allegedly hit two cruisers

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 26-year-old man following a 10-minute pursuit in north Lincoln early Friday during which he allegedly struck two cruisers.

It started at about 1:30 a.m., when a trooper tried to stop a Dodge Durango for failure to maintain its lane just north of downtown Lincoln on 14th Street and the driver fled, State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said.

He said the driver, Thomas Mallory of Lincoln, headed north on 14th Street then east on Arbor Road, at times on the wrong side of the road. On Arbor Road, troopers were able to slow the SUV by deploying stop sticks, but the Durango headed south on 56th Street, driving on multiple flat tires and swerving toward cruisers, allegedly striking two of them.

Thomas said a trooper ultimately performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the Durango to a stop.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was quickly caught.

Thomas said troopers found methamphetamine in a search of the Durango.

They arrested Mallory on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and numerous traffic violations.