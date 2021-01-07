 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested at end of standoff near 36th and Van Dorn
Lincoln man arrested at end of standoff near 36th and Van Dorn

Police say they ended up in a nearly four-hour standoff with a 34-year-old Lincoln man after getting a call Wednesday afternoon about a man threatening a passing driver with a hatchet near South 36th and Van Dorn streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said around the same time, 4:45 p.m., a man called 911 threatening to bomb the Lincoln Police Department.

She said officers eventually contacted the man, holding an incendiary device on his porch near 36th and Van Dorn. Police believe he was the same person who had made the threat with a hatchet. 

Police negotiated with him and attempted to deescalate the situation for several hours without success. Spilker said at one point the man poured gasoline in and around his home and threatened to start it on fire, demanding that police kill him.

She said officers evacuated nearby homes and cordoned off the area due to the escalating behavior. Police ultimately deployed less-than-lethal rounds to take him into custody around 8:45 p.m.

Spilker said the man was taken to a local facility for treatment and was to be arrested when he is released.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

