Lincoln man arrested after woman struck in accidental shooting
Shooting, 5.28

Lincoln police respond to a shooting at an apartment complex near 46th and Holdrege streets. A 57-year-old woman was injured when her neighbor above accidentally fired a round into the floor.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

A 21-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after accidentally firing his gun inside his apartment and striking a neighbor Thursday evening, Lincoln police said.

Capt. Ben Kopsa said Matthew Krahmer allegedly shot through the floor of his apartment near 46th and Holdrege streets around 7:15 p.m., hitting a 57-year-old woman below.

The bullet hit the woman in the shoulders, and she was taken to a local hospital. The injury is not life-threatening, Kopsa said.

Krahmer was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.  

