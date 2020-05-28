Lincoln man arrested after woman struck in accidental shooting

A 21-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after accidentally firing his gun inside his apartment and striking a neighbor Thursday evening, Lincoln police said.
Capt. Ben Kopsa said Matthew Krahmer allegedly shot through the floor of his apartment near 46th and Holdrege streets around 7:15 p.m., hitting a 57-year-old woman below.
The bullet hit the woman in the shoulders, and she was taken to a local hospital. The injury is not life-threatening, Kopsa said.
Krahmer was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.