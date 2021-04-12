Lincoln man arrested after woman leaves note to 'call 911' at convenience store

A 28-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to a false imprisonment case discovered after a woman left a message to call 911 on toilet paper in a convenience store bathroom last week.

Investigators with the Fugitive Task Force arrested Britton Ayres on Friday morning on a warrant for assault by strangulation and false imprisonment after they found him hiding in the basement of a home near Eighth Street and Harrison Avenue, Officer Erin Spilker said.

In the affidavit for Ayres' arrest, Police Sgt. John Walsh said that at about 10:30 p.m. April 5 an employee at Roc's Speedee Mart at 27th and South streets found a note on the floor of the women's bathroom that had a license plate number on it and said "call 911."

The clerk had remembered a woman coming into the store with a man and going to the bathroom not long before that and called police out of concern.

With the plate number, police started looking for a gray Chevy Trailblazer, which they spotted 4 miles away near 56th Street and Shady Creek Court at about 11:45 p.m. But the SUV wouldn't stop.