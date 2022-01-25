 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after warrant turns up heroin, meth, police say
A search warrant served by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force landed a Lincoln man in jail after investigators found an array of drugs, including more than 20 grams of heroin, in his house. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said investigators served the warrant at a home near South 40th and Van Dorn streets at around 8 p.m. Monday, where 36-year-old Casey Mullenaux was taken into custody without incident. 

Casey Mullenaux

In Mullenaux's home, Vigil said police found 23.6 grams of heroin, 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of an unknown substance, four tabs of LSD, 30.5 grams of THC concentrate, additional pills and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.

In all, the drugs are worth an estimated street value of around $8,000, Vigil said. Investigators also found $750 in cash. 

Mullenaux was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor theft. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

