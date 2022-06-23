Lincoln man arrested after warrant turned up AR-style rifle stolen in 2010, police say

A 37-year-old Lincoln man surrendered peacefully on Wednesday after the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deployed its Tactical Response Unit while serving an arrest warrant in northwest Lincoln, according to authorities.

Andrew Burnham had been wanted for a handful of felony gun and drug charges after a search warrant served on his hotel room earlier this month turned up 14.2 grams of meth, $3,740 in cash and an AR-style rifle that was reported stolen in North Carolina in 2010, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Burnham wasn't at the Magnusson Hotel, 3400 N.W. 12th St., when narcotics investigators served the search warrant there June 17, Kocian said. He had been at large since.

The police department, sheriff's office and U.S. Marshal Service took Burnham into custody Wednesday afternoon at a mobile home park near First Street and Cornhusker Highway, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Wagner said the Metro Fugitive Task Force was deployed as a precautionary measure due to Burnham's previous firearms offenses.

The 37-year-old was lodged at the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a short rifle, possession of a gun while violating a drug law and two additional felony drug charges.

