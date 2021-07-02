Lincoln man arrested after trafficking two women in prostitution operation, police say

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in connection to what police called human trafficking.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said investigators saw an ad featuring sexually explicit photos posted on a website known to be connected to prostitution.

Attached to the ad was Jared Jones' phone number, Spilker said. Working undercover, investigators texted Jones and arranged a meeting with two women — a 19-year-old and 25-year-old — at a local hotel, indicating they intended to pay the women for sex.

Instead, investigators interviewed the women after Jones dropped them off at the hotel, Spilker said. When he returned to pick them up, Jones was detained.

Spilker said investigators later served a search warrant at Jones' home near 44th Street and Huntington Avenue, where investigators said they found evidence that Jones was involved in human trafficking. Jones, who was already in custody, was arrested on two felony counts of pandering.