 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after trafficking two women in prostitution operation, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man arrested after trafficking two women in prostitution operation, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in connection to what police called  human trafficking. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said investigators saw an ad featuring sexually explicit photos posted on a website known to be connected to prostitution. 

Attached to the ad was Jared Jones' phone number, Spilker said. Working undercover, investigators texted Jones and arranged a meeting with two women  a 19-year-old and 25-year-old  at a local hotel, indicating they intended to pay the women for sex. 

Bailey Boswell was perfect victim to fall prey to Aubrey Trail, defense attorney says

Instead, investigators interviewed the women after Jones dropped them off at the hotel, Spilker said. When he returned to pick them up, Jones was detained.

Spilker said investigators later served a search warrant at Jones' home near 44th Street and Huntington Avenue, where investigators said they found evidence that Jones was involved in human trafficking. Jones, who was already in custody, was arrested on two felony counts of pandering. 

Lincoln police provided resources to the two women, Spilker said. She encouraged anyone with information on human trafficking to contact Lincoln Police or call the national trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. 

Additional resources are available by texting "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733. 

Nebraska man sentenced to life for fatal 2018 kidnapping
Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teen faces more charges involving five new victims
Jared Jones

Jones

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News