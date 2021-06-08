 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill roommate with knife, police say
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill roommate with knife, police say

A Lincoln man has been arrested for threatening his roommate with a knife amid a spate ongoing disputes, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said officers responded to a home near 25th and Potter streets after a man called police while barricaded in his basement with a third roommate.

That man told police that his roommate, Christopher Snyder, 29, had approached him with a knife and threatened to kill him around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Spilker said. 

The 27-year-old — who told police he and Snyder were involved in daily disputes — said he and a third roommate had barricaded themselves in the basement after Snyder threatened him with a knife, Spilker said. 

Responding officers found a knife concealed in a neck gaiter Snyder was wearing, and they found two other knives nearby, Spilker said.

Snyder was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

