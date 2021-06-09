 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend with a gun, police say
Lincoln man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend with a gun, police say

  • Updated
A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday night, two weeks after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a gun. 

DeQuint Moody Jr.

Moody Jr. 

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said DeQuint Moody Jr. showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house on May 25, when he pointed a gun at the 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend and threatened to shoot them, the woman told police.

Spilker said surveillance footage confirmed the woman's account. 

After working to find Moody, investigators found him at a house near 21st and Clinton streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Spilker said. She said Moody first resisted police but was ultimately arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest due to a previous offense. 

Moody was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

