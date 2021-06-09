Lincoln man arrested after threatening ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend with a gun, police say

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday night, two weeks after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a gun.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said DeQuint Moody Jr. showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house on May 25, when he pointed a gun at the 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend and threatened to shoot them, the woman told police.

Spilker said surveillance footage confirmed the woman's account.

After working to find Moody, investigators found him at a house near 21st and Clinton streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Spilker said. She said Moody first resisted police but was ultimately arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest due to a previous offense.

Moody was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.