 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after threatening 60-year-old woman with hammer, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after threatening 60-year-old woman with hammer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man was arrested after police allege he threatened a 60-year-old woman as he held a hammer above his head.

Lucas A. Rech, 29, had been acting paranoid and violent at around 3:30 a.m. Monday near South 14th Street and Salt Valley View, the woman told police.

Lucas A. Rech

Lucas A. Rech

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said she had locked herself in a room in the residence in the area, but Rech unlocked the door with a screwdriver. Once inside, Bonkiewicz said Rech lifted a hammer above his head and approached the woman.

She then pushed Rech out of the room and sheltered until police arrived. She told responding officers she thought Rech was under the influence of meth, Bonkiewicz said. 

Rech was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Lincoln man wanted for arson arrested after being assaulted, police say
53-year-old man stabbed in Lincoln; police say it's unclear if he knew assailant
Lincoln man gets 17 years for role in distributing nearly 100 pounds of meth
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion rocks German chemicals site

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News