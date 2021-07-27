Lincoln man arrested after threatening 60-year-old woman with hammer, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested after police allege he threatened a 60-year-old woman as he held a hammer above his head.

Lucas A. Rech, 29, had been acting paranoid and violent at around 3:30 a.m. Monday near South 14th Street and Salt Valley View, the woman told police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said she had locked herself in a room in the residence in the area, but Rech unlocked the door with a screwdriver. Once inside, Bonkiewicz said Rech lifted a hammer above his head and approached the woman.

She then pushed Rech out of the room and sheltered until police arrived. She told responding officers she thought Rech was under the influence of meth, Bonkiewicz said.

Rech was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

