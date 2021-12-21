Lincoln man arrested after swinging knife, shouting expletives at motorists, police say

Lincoln police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man who had been threatening motorists and passersby with a large knife while yelling ominous expletives, according to the police department.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said Mitchell Prester had approached cars with the knife while yelling, "Come on, motherf---er," before police arrived to near North 27th Street and Wildcat Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Prester was still holding the knife when police arrived and found him nearby, Vigil said.

The 38-year-old initially refused officers' demands to drop the weapon and instead started to walk toward an open field, according to police, but he was ultimately taken into custody peacefully.

Prester was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

