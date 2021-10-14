 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after striking roommate with crowbar, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man arrested after striking roommate with crowbar, police say

  • 0

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A 60-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday morning after an argument with his roommate devolved into a second-degree assault, according to police. 

Brent Neverve hit the 41-year-old woman several times with a crowbar, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Police responded to a residence near Eights and H streets at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where the woman displayed injuries consistent with her report, Spilker said. She did not require medical treatment, Spilker said. 

Neverve, who knew the woman, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Corrections director addresses staffing, safety concerns at Nebraska prisons
Man, 90, dies after vehicle submerged in Kearney lake, officials say
Watch now: NU officials say they're looking at fixes for pedestrian bottleneck outside Memorial Stadium
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab creates human organs that are one millionth the size of real organs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash
Crime and Courts

Motorcyclist dies in Lincoln crash

  • Updated

Lincoln police officers provided medical assistance until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News