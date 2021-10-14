Lincoln man arrested after striking roommate with crowbar, police say

A 60-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday morning after an argument with his roommate devolved into a second-degree assault, according to police.

Brent Neverve hit the 41-year-old woman several times with a crowbar, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Police responded to a residence near Eights and H streets at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where the woman displayed injuries consistent with her report, Spilker said. She did not require medical treatment, Spilker said.

Neverve, who knew the woman, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

