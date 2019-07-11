A Lincoln man was arrested after stealing two vehicles and totaling one Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested Cody Johnson, 18, after responding to a hit-and-run accident after 1 p.m. at 34th Street and Leighton Avenue involving a stolen Ford F-150 pickup, according to Officer Angela Sands. The owner of the pickup had reported it stolen around 1 p.m. after he left it parked and running at a Kwik Shop at 27th and W streets.
Johnson fled the scene of the accident and officers spotted him running across nearby train tracks when they arrived in the area. Sands said police located Johnson hiding underneath a semi at 32nd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
Johnson was found in possession of credit cards stolen from a second vehicle that a 19-year-old woman reported was taken from CountryHouse Senior Living between 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. earlier in the day.
Johnson was arrested and booked in the Lancaster County Jail on two counts of theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.
Police later located the woman's vehicle at 23rd and Washington streets.