 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after stabbing neighbor amid fistfight, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after stabbing neighbor amid fistfight, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 52-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police say he stabbed his 45-year-old neighbor over an ongoing dispute between the two. 

Justin Vasataka was in stable condition over the weekend after he was first taken to a local hospital in critical condition when police found him "bleeding profusely" in an alley near 3600 Touzalin Ave. at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

Jan Noch is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in the stabbing. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

The stabbing came amid a fistfight between the two men, Vigil said. They'd been feuding over apparent rumors that one had spread about the other amongst neighbors, Vigil added. 

Noch was located nearby and arrested shortly after the stabbing on Saturday. 

A small group determined to save the Pershing mural has raised money for a feasibility study
One injured in southeast Lincoln shooting
Two men killed, third wounded in Omaha shooting
Jan Noch

Noch

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spread of Omicron variant forces nations to rethink plans for global travel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News