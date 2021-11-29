Lincoln man arrested after stabbing neighbor amid fistfight, police say

A 52-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police say he stabbed his 45-year-old neighbor over an ongoing dispute between the two.

Justin Vasataka was in stable condition over the weekend after he was first taken to a local hospital in critical condition when police found him "bleeding profusely" in an alley near 3600 Touzalin Ave. at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Jan Noch is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in the stabbing. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The stabbing came amid a fistfight between the two men, Vigil said. They'd been feuding over apparent rumors that one had spread about the other amongst neighbors, Vigil added.

Noch was located nearby and arrested shortly after the stabbing on Saturday.

