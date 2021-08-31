Lincoln man arrested after stabbing 20-year-old man in back, police say

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say stabbed a 20-year-old man in downtown Lincoln early Monday morning.

Ibsa Mohamed was taken into custody near 10th and C streets at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday — about eight hours after the incident near 14th and C streets that saw the 20-year-old hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 20-year-old had confronted Mohamed over a stolen bicycle when Mohamed then punched in him in the face before stabbing him in the back. The 20-year-old remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, Spilker said.

Police found Mohamed as he tried to pick the lock of an apartment door at about 9:30 a.m., initially arresting him on an unrelated warrant, possession of burglar's tools and possession of a controlled substance after they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on his person, Spilker said.