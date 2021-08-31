 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested after stabbing 20-year-old man in back, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man arrested after stabbing 20-year-old man in back, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say stabbed a 20-year-old man in downtown Lincoln early Monday morning.

Ibsa Mohamed was taken into custody near 10th and C streets at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday  about eight hours after the incident near 14th and C streets that saw the 20-year-old hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police. 

Ibsa Mohamed

Mohamed

Officer Erin Spilker said the 20-year-old had confronted Mohamed over a stolen bicycle when Mohamed then punched in him in the face before stabbing him in the back. The 20-year-old remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, Spilker said. 

Police found Mohamed as he tried to pick the lock of an apartment door at about 9:30 a.m., initially arresting him on an unrelated warrant, possession of burglar's tools and possession of a controlled substance after they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on his person, Spilker said. 

After taking Mohamed to the Lancaster County Jail and interviewing him, Spilker said police arrested the 19-year-old on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his role in the stabbing. 

Lawsuit alleges Lincoln doctor left cotton ball soaked in anesthetic in during brain surgery
Grand Island man dies after being struck by pickup truck; woman arrested
UNL students gather to support sexual assault survivors as additional cases emerge

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News