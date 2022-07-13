 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after shooting gun into yard in northeast Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly firing a round from his .40 caliber handgun into a yard in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At 10:50 a.m. a caller reported sounds of a man and woman arguing, followed by gunshots in the 6600 block of Platte Avenue, LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Michael Orso

Mugshot of Michael Orso

Michael Orso, 47, was arrested on suspicion of the use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. A spent .40 shell casing was found at the scene and a .40 caliber handgun was later located during a search of the residence, Vollmer said.

Vollmer said the argument was regarding the removal of a window air conditioner.

Orso remains lodged in the Lancaster County jail.

