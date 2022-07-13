Lincoln man arrested after shooting gun into yard in northeast Lincoln, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly firing a round from his .40 caliber handgun into a yard in northeast Lincoln on Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At 10:50 a.m. a caller reported sounds of a man and woman arguing, followed by gunshots in the 6600 block of Platte Avenue, LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Michael Orso, 47, was arrested on suspicion of the use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats. A spent .40 shell casing was found at the scene and a .40 caliber handgun was later located during a search of the residence, Vollmer said.

Vollmer said the argument was regarding the removal of a window air conditioner.

Orso remains lodged in the Lancaster County jail.