A 32-year-old man is in jail after patrons at a north Lincoln bar thwarted his alleged attempt to steal more than $1,500 from a crowded bar's register Tuesday night, according to police.

When police arrived on scene at Risky's Sports Bar & Grill just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, patrons of the bar were already restraining Delmer Dormer after the Lincoln man removed money from the register, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer alleged.

Police took Dormer, who initially provided a fictitious name and date of birth, into custody, Vollmer said.

When officers called the 32-year-old by his real name, Dormer ran from police, despite being handcuffed, Vollmer said.

An officer tackled Dormer after a short chase, causing an injury to his eye.

Police took Dormer, who had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest, to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared before police took him to the Lancaster County jail.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking and attempted escape, both felonies.

