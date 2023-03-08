A 32-year-old man is in jail after patrons at a north Lincoln bar thwarted his alleged attempt to steal more than $1,500 from a crowded bar's register Tuesday night, according to police.
When police arrived on scene at Risky's Sports Bar & Grill just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, patrons of the bar were already restraining Delmer Dormer after the Lincoln man removed money from the register, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer alleged.
Police took Dormer, who initially provided a fictitious name and date of birth, into custody, Vollmer said.
When officers called the 32-year-old by his real name, Dormer ran from police, despite being handcuffed, Vollmer said.
An officer tackled Dormer after a short chase, causing an injury to his eye.
Police took Dormer, who had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest, to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared before police took him to the Lancaster County jail.