Lincoln man arrested after returning to former job site with gun, police say
A disgruntled former construction worker showed up to the job site he once worked at on Friday with a full-face costume mask, a bullhorn and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, according to Lincoln police. 

Jeffery Holt Jr., 36, never got out of his truck and never pointed the pistol while at the Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental construction site on Friday  about two weeks after he was fired, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Jeffery Holt Jr.

Holt Jr. 

Employees who noticed the gun sitting on his lap called police to the site near 27th and Randolph streets at around 1 p.m., Spilker said. When officers arrived, they took Holt into custody without incident.

Police found the gun sitting on his passenger seat and later discovered the mask, two knives, a backpack and a bullhorn in the car, Spilker said. 

Holt was taken to a mental health crisis center for evaluation. On Monday, he was released from the center, arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

