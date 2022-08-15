 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

  • 0

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for a traffic violation.

Daniel McGuane, 36, fled at speeds of more than 100 mph into Norfolk, causing deputies to terminate the pursuit because of safety concerns.

Daniel McGuane

 

An hour later, McGuane admitted to a citizen in Battle Creek that he fled from law enforcement and crashed his vehicle in the area. He was then detained by a citizen at gunpoint when he attempted to steal a vehicle, and later arrested by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities later learned that McGuane had stolen at least three vehicles.

People are also reading…

The first was a pickup stolen in Lincoln, which was abandoned near David City, where he stole another vehicle and abandoned it near Wisner. He then allegedly stole the Chrysler 300 that was involved in the pursuit.

McGuane was arrested on suspicion of speeding, theft by receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
2 men robbed of cash, cellphone outside central Lincoln apartment, police say
Five teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln joyride, police say
Failing Hailey: Long waits, difficulty of domestic violence rehab may have led to Norfolk tragedy
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clinical trial used pig skin to successfully restore sight to blind people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News