Lincoln man arrested after posing as investor, costing clients thousands, police say

A 65-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after misrepresenting himself as a financial adviser and soliciting a total of more than $1 million in investments from four city residents, according to police.

Douglas Cmelik turned himself on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of four counts of sale of securities by an unregistered investment adviser, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

The arrest stems from an ongoing fraud that dates back to 2013, when a Lincoln man invested $500,000 with Cmelik, Spilker said.

Three other city residents invested a total of $768,000 with Cmelik, who was charging fees for his services, Spilker said.

Spilker said all four people reported losing "significant" amounts of money due to Cmelik investing their funds in high-risk stocks.